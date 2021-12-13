STANTON — Services for Michael W. “Mike” Kethcart, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be at the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel in Norfolk.
Michael Kethcart died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1969-2021
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Mike was born Dec. 20, 1969, at Norfolk to Charlie “Chuck” and Helen (Rix) Kethcart. He lived most of his childhood in Norfolk, moving to the family farm in 1986 with his parents and brother. He attended special education classes and graduated from E.S.U. 8 in May 1991 in Norfolk.
In January 1998, he moved to Norfolk, living under the Bethphage (Mosaic) Employment Works and I.L.C. supervised living programs and attending their day services. In May 2000, he moved into a host home at rural Royal (Stacken’s) in 2007 to Stanton (Benson’s) and 2017 to Norfolk (Kimble’s).
Mike worked part-time at Menards, Kerston Auto (formerly Speedway Auto), Carhart Lumber and Full Throttle. He volunteered at the Food Bank, Salvation Army, Advanced Auto and Big Red Auto.
Mike loved to go deer hunting with family, watching wrestling matches, going to demolition derbies and the Norfolk stock car races, riding the four-wheelers, playing video games, riding horses in the S.M.I.L.E.S. program, listening to his music, especially country, Special Olympic bowling and ARC activities.
Survivors include mom Helen of Norfolk; brother Ken (Amy); nephew Alex; and niece Beth Kethcart, all of Stanton; uncle Jim (Gwen) Kethcart and cousins Larry (Sally) Lehman, Gary Lehman, all of Norfolk, and Kellie (Scott) Schroeder of Wisner.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Chuck; aunt Barb; and uncle Larry Lehman.
Memorials may be designated to the family.
Memorials may be designated to the family.