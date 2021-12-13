You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

&&

Michael Kethcart

Michael Kethcart

STANTON — Services for Michael W. “Mike” Kethcart, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be at the Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel in Norfolk.

Michael Kethcart died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

1969-2021

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Mike was born Dec. 20, 1969, at Norfolk to Charlie “Chuck” and Helen (Rix) Kethcart. He lived most of his childhood in Norfolk, moving to the family farm in 1986 with his parents and brother. He attended special education classes and graduated from E.S.U. 8 in May 1991 in Norfolk.

In January 1998, he moved to Norfolk, living under the Bethphage (Mosaic) Employment Works and I.L.C. supervised living programs and attending their day services. In May 2000, he moved into a host home at rural Royal (Stacken’s) in 2007 to Stanton (Benson’s) and 2017 to Norfolk (Kimble’s).

Mike worked part-time at Menards, Kerston Auto (formerly Speedway Auto), Carhart Lumber and Full Throttle. He volunteered at the Food Bank, Salvation Army, Advanced Auto and Big Red Auto.

Mike loved to go deer hunting with family, watching wrestling matches, going to demolition derbies and the Norfolk stock car races, riding the four-wheelers, playing video games, riding horses in the S.M.I.L.E.S. program, listening to his music, especially country, Special Olympic bowling and ARC activities.

Survivors include mom Helen of Norfolk; brother Ken (Amy); nephew Alex; and niece Beth Kethcart, all of Stanton; uncle Jim (Gwen) Kethcart and cousins Larry (Sally) Lehman, Gary Lehman, all of Norfolk, and Kellie (Scott) Schroeder of Wisner.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Chuck; aunt Barb; and uncle Larry Lehman.

Memorials may be designated to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

In other news

Gary Miller Sr.

Gary Miller Sr.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary Lee Miller Sr., 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will be officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rite…

Gary Miller

Gary Miller

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary L. Miller, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Private inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Ame…

Wilfred Gustafson

Wilfred Gustafson

SANTEE — Services for Wilfred Gustafson, 92, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs will officiate with burial in Hobu Creek Cemetery in Lindy.

Michael Kethcart

Michael Kethcart

NORFOLK — Services for Michael W. “Mike” Kethcart, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will be officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chape…

Walter Kaser

Walter Kaser

MADISON — Services are pending for Walter C. Kaser, 93, Madison, with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. He died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Melvin Armfield

Melvin Armfield

O’NEILL — Services for Melvin Armfield, 86, of Tilden and formerly of the Naper area, will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with the Rev. Matt Gilmore officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, north of O’Neill, with military rites provided by …

Robert Green

Robert Green

TILDEN — Services for Robert Green, 78, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Robert Green died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence.

Donna Mae Haverkamp

Donna Mae Haverkamp

VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Mae Haverkamp, 87, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Gaye Smith

Gaye Smith

BRUNSWICK — Memorial services for Gaye Smith, 75, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Brunswick. The Rev. Scott Foster will officiate with private burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara