Michael Januelwicz

LOUP CITY — Services for Michael F. “Mike” Janulewicz, 69, Loup City, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Visitation will begin an hour before the service.

Michael Janulewicz died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his home in Loup City.

Memorials are suggested to the Janulewicz family or donor’s choice.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences for the Janulewicz family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com. Mike’s service will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.

In other news

Rodney Schmeckpeper

Rodney Schmeckpeper

NORFOLK — Services for Rodney N. Schmeckpeper, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Rodney Schmeckpeper died Monday, March 7, 2022, at Stanton Health Center.

Helen Reicks

Helen Reicks

PETERSBURG — Services for Helen M. Reicks, 87, of Petersburg will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Bonnie Welke

Bonnie Welke

EWING — Services for Bonnie Welke, 76, Ainsworth, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.

Dennis Jones

Dennis Jones

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis L. Jones, 69, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Dianne Becker

Dianne Becker

FORDYCE — Services for Dianne M. Becker, 69, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Fordyce.

Phyllis Gallop

Phyllis Gallop

WINSIDE — Services for Phyllis I. Gallop, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside. The Rev. Glenn Kietzmann will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.

Marianne Olberding

Marianne Olberding

RANDOLPH — Services for Marianne Olberding, 95, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals–Randolph.

Dennis Jones

Dennis Jones

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis L. Jones, 69, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at First Christian Church, Norfolk. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Betty Benson

Betty Benson

COLUMBUS — Services for Betty L. Benson, 74, Hastings, formerly of Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. The Rev. Cindi Stewart will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

