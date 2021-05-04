Michael Hinrikus

HASTINGS — Services for Michael D. “Mike” Hinrikus, 62, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Burial will be in the Rosedale Cemetery at Doniphan.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
1958-2021
Michael Duane was called to his eternal Father in heaven on April 30, 2021.
He was born in Elmhurst, Ill., in 1958.
He was a special gift from God. He was completely devoted to family and friends and deeply loved by all who knew him. He was a loving son, brother and uncle. He enjoyed going for walks and riding bicycles. He loved cars and animals.
Michael is survived by his parents, Duane and Patricia Hinrikus of Columbus; sisters Ranee Baker of Lincoln and Karen (Larry) Pochop of Norfolk; brother Dave (Karol) Hinrikus of Lincoln; nieces Mandy Baker of Stanton, Lindsay Baker of Lincoln; nephew Cory Baker of South Sioux City; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed Hinrikus and Dorothy Hinrikus.