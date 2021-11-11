NORFOLK — Services for Michael D. “Mike” Himburg, 45, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
Michael Himburg died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton and Platte Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Phyllis A. Novotny, 82, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Revs. Mark Rose and Randy Novotny will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
LAUREL — Services for Donovan D. Dahlquist, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Donovan Dahlquist died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Lorene A. “Lori” Pinnt, 73, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Services for Barbara Bauer, 65, of Verdigre are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
Thomas “Tom” E. Kinsella, 73, passed away on Nov. 5, 2021, at Oakland Manor Nursing Home in Oakland, Iowa.
NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, of Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Interment will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Gentzler, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Gentzler died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.
LINDSAY — Services for Evelyn E. Wojcik, 92, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Joe A. Beaty, 73, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the Wakefield Cemetery with military rites.
