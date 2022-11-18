Michael Heng

NORFOLK — Services for Michael Robert Heng, infant son of Jonah and Kiana Heng of Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Burial will be private. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Michael Robert Heng passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
He was born at 1:08 p.m. and met the eyes of Jesus around 4:30 p.m. the same day.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his big brother, Cal Heng; his grandparents, Jeff and Kristi Heng, Bill and Sherrie Marx, Seth and Michelle Bolling; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michael gave us a lifetime of love during his short time on earth before he was taken to his heavenly home because of his life limiting diagnosis, Anencephaly. He was able to be baptized and loved by all of his extended family. His life was a brief gift to us, one that will live on as his heart valves were donated and will be received by those who are in need.
The Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep Foundation provided a volunteer photographer, Linda Gansebom, to help record Michael’s time with us, which will be cherished forever by his family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for future designation.