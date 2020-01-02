Michael Hart

Michael Hart

STANTON — Memorial services for Michael D. Hart, 59, Clarkson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Tim Booth will officiate. There will be no burial.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Stanton.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1960-2019

He died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by his family and puppies at his home in Clarkson.

Michael D. Hart was born March 29, 1960, in West Point, the son of Milford and Marlene (Koenig) Hart. He attended grade school in Beemer, graduated in 1978 from Beemer High School and then attended Northeast Community College in construction.

After high school, Mike worked construction at Ortmeier Construction in Beemer. He then worked at Carpet Master for 18 years and then was the supervisor for the nursing home in Clarkson for five years. He then began working for Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning in Norfolk.

He married Jennifer “Jenny” Houdek on June 8, 1996, at the Congregational Church in Stanton.

Mike enjoyed football, his puppies, yard working, playing horse shoes and being outside. He also enjoyed coaching numerous sports for his children when they were growing up, such as basketball, football, baseball, girls’ softball and powerlifting.

Survivors include his spouse, Jenny Hart of Clarkson; his children, Andy Hart of Lincoln, Michelle Hart of Des Moines, Iowa, Michael (Brooke) Hart of Clarkson, Zach Houdek of Norfolk, Ryan (Renae) Hart of Stanton, Jena Hart of Vermillion, S.D.; seven grandchildren, Paris, Lyrick, Devon, Cooper, Makayla, Remy and River; his great-grandson, Kaine; and his siblings, Patty Hart of Omaha, Jim Hart of Lincoln, Sandra (Frank) Peebles of Phoenix, Ariz., Jeff Hart of Lynch and Marsha Hart of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Gertrude Wiepen

ST. HELENA — Services for Gertrude L. Wiepen, 93, Coleridge, formerly of St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. David Liewer will officiate. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena.

Alfred Weidner

YANKTON — Memorial services for Alfred W. Weidner, 76, Crofton, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The Rev. Ray Lail will officiate. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Follett, Texas, at a later date.

Helen Tunink

RANDOLPH — Services for Helen Tunink, 89, Randolph, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at her home in Randolph.

LaVanda Schuetze

WEST POINT — Services for LaVanda Schuetze, 99, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Michael Hart

Michael Hart

STANTON — Memorial services for Michael D. Hart, 59, Clarkson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Tim Booth will officiate. There will be no burial.

John Moore

NORFOLK — Services for John F. Moore Jr., 46, Wayne, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Norman Sieck

LAUREL — Services for Norman C. Sieck, 32, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery in Concord.

Wanda Brausey

NORFOLK — Services for Wanda A. Brausey, 70, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Irene Gleason

PIERCE — Services for Irene K. Gleason, 71, Pierce, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce. Burial will be in the Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara
Crime map

Literary Corner


Give us your
best caption

caption contest

Click the photo to write a caption and have a chance to win a free subscription to the Norfolk Daily News. Each week the winning caption will be featured in "Worth a Shot" in Saturday's Daily News.


-