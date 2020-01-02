Michael Hart

STANTON — Memorial services for Michael D. Hart, 59, Clarkson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Tim Booth will officiate. There will be no burial.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Stanton.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1960-2019
He died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by his family and puppies at his home in Clarkson.
Michael D. Hart was born March 29, 1960, in West Point, the son of Milford and Marlene (Koenig) Hart. He attended grade school in Beemer, graduated in 1978 from Beemer High School and then attended Northeast Community College in construction.
After high school, Mike worked construction at Ortmeier Construction in Beemer. He then worked at Carpet Master for 18 years and then was the supervisor for the nursing home in Clarkson for five years. He then began working for Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning in Norfolk.
He married Jennifer “Jenny” Houdek on June 8, 1996, at the Congregational Church in Stanton.
Mike enjoyed football, his puppies, yard working, playing horse shoes and being outside. He also enjoyed coaching numerous sports for his children when they were growing up, such as basketball, football, baseball, girls’ softball and powerlifting.
Survivors include his spouse, Jenny Hart of Clarkson; his children, Andy Hart of Lincoln, Michelle Hart of Des Moines, Iowa, Michael (Brooke) Hart of Clarkson, Zach Houdek of Norfolk, Ryan (Renae) Hart of Stanton, Jena Hart of Vermillion, S.D.; seven grandchildren, Paris, Lyrick, Devon, Cooper, Makayla, Remy and River; his great-grandson, Kaine; and his siblings, Patty Hart of Omaha, Jim Hart of Lincoln, Sandra (Frank) Peebles of Phoenix, Ariz., Jeff Hart of Lynch and Marsha Hart of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David.
