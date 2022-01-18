Michael Hansen

WAYNE — Services for Michael “Mike” Hansen, 66, of Fort Scott, Kansas, formerly of the Wakefield and Wayne communities, will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in the Wakefield cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday until services at the church.
Local arrangements with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 25, The American Legion Post 25 Color Guard, the American Heart Association or Trinity Lutheran Church, and may be sent to or left in the care of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home, 15W. Wall Street, P.O. Box 309, Fort Scott, Kansas 66701.