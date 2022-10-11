Michael Gotschall

NORFOLK — Services for Michael A. “Mike” Gotschall, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Mike Gotschall died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.
1958-2022
Mike was born on Oct. 20, 1958, in Broken Bow to Glen and Bonnie (Nelson) Gotschall. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1977 and then attended Northeast Tech, receiving his autobody degree. While attending Northeast Tech, Mike worked for Lindsay manufacturing for some time.
He married Lori Otto from Lindsay, and from that union was born Crystal and Angie (his oldest daughters). They later divorced. He later married Kristi Dalton of Norfolk, and to this union were born Zack and Kristen, making them a family of six. They later divorced.
Mike was a provider to his family; he worked as a diesel mechanic for most of his young adult years. He went back to school as an adult, following a major back injury, where he gained a certificate in non-destructive testing from Southeast Community College in Milford. With that experience, he worked at nuclear power plants and off shore oil rigs in Houston, Texas, where he would monitor nuclear and radiation levels.
As Mike’s family started to grow, he relocated back to Norfolk, where he became a shop foreman for Sapp Bros. and later a petroleum truck driver until his health began to fail.
His happiest days were spent camping, hunting and fishing with his grandkids. He loved NASCAR racing, Husker football and having a beer with any of his many friends. His closest friends called him “Goucho,” which suited his outlaw, outdoor personality.
Mike is survived by his children, Crystal (Jason) Duryea, Angie Gotschall (Joe Muniz), Zack Gotschall (dear friend Annetta), Kristen (Travis) Gotschall-McClain, all of Norfolk; grandchildren Angel, Armani, Vada, Ryden, Thomas, Jazmine, Ariyana, Romeo, Wesley, Xander, Rhemani and Lila; mother Bonnie Loyd of Norfolk; brothers Mark (Connie) Gotschall of Colorado and Steve Loyd of Norfolk; and many cousins and dear friends, who will all miss him so.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glen, and stepfather Gene Loyd.
Casketbearers will be Zack Gotschall, Travis McClain, Jason Duryea, Armani Gotschall, José Muniz and Matt Settje.
