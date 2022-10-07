Michael Gotschall

NORFOLK — Services for Michael A. “Mike” Gotschall, 63, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mike Gotschall died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Alvin D. Schroeder, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military rites will be conducted by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, Ameri…
ALBION — Services for Gaye L. Garder, 81, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Burial will be in North Branch (East) Cemetery.
PIERCE — Memorial service for Donna M. Koerting, 85, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
ATKINSON — Services for Devonne Murray, 66, Atkinson, will be at a later date. Devonne Murray died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Myrna E. Amen, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Myrna Amen died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at her residence in rural Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Marian M. Cook, 82, Newport, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Myrna E. Amen, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
