Michael Geary

NORFOLK — Services for Michael W. “Mike” Geary, 67, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Geary died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at his residence in Battle Creek.
1954-2021
Michael William Geary was born on July 29, 1954, in Norfolk, to William and Gloria (Wehenkel) Geary. Mike attended St. Leonard’s Elementary in Madison and later went to Madison High School. He graduated from Madison High School with the class of 1973.
Mike met Janie Moritz in the fall of 1988 at a mutual friend’s Cornhusker party and from then on it was a wild ride. After dating for a short time, longtime friends of Mike’s planned a Las Vegas trip and Janie was invited. Janie was nervous, but took the leap and went along. On the way home from Las Vegas, Janie saw a ring in the airport gift shop, and she mentioned this to a mutual friend. Mike then sneaked back to the gift shop and bought the ring and while on the airplane, he gave her the ring. The rest is history.
On June 24, 1989, they were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. To this marriage, Mike welcomed a son into his life from Janie’s previous marriage, Cole Custer. Although blessed to be a father to Cole, Mike always wanted a little girl, and on Dec. 15, 1990, he got his little girl, Katie Jo. Mike and Janie spent the last 32 years together, and it was nothing shy of a wild time.
If you knew Mike, you knew him by “the Governor.” He received this CB handle during his time working for Madison County. The Governor was hardworking and drove millions of miles throughout the U.S. hauling just about everything. He spent his life working for Central Transport, Gray Carriers and Vulcraft.
As a hardworking father, he worked hard to allow Cole to enjoy his passion of Motocross and Katie to travel and play with the Norfolk Golden Girls. Mike loved his sports, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs. He also enjoyed spending Sundays watching NASCAR, as well. The local saloon will be a little quieter here on earth, but the heavens saloon will be a little rowdier now with Mike bellied up to the bar. The Governor was a loving father, brother, spouse and friend. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Mike is survived by his spouse of 32 years, Janie Geary of Battle Creek; son Cole (Amanda) Custer of Temecula, Calif.; daughter Katie Geary of Omaha; grandchildren Adalyn Custer, Lucy Custer and Anniston Custer; siblings Pat (Linda) Geary of Omaha, Nancy (Bob) Berg of O’Neill, Bob (Rhea) Geary of Sioux City, Betty Geary of Madison; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Carsen Custer.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Berg, Ryan Berg, Ross Berg, Brian Geary, Cole Custer, Greg Geary and Tom Geary. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Moritz, Scott Moritz, Andy Arkfeld, Erin Rhodes, Misty Green, Mackenzie Geary Almazan, Sean Geary, Leslie Frank and all his fellow truck drivers and friends.
