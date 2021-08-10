Michael Geary

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Michael W. Geary, 67, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Geary died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at his residence in Battle Creek.
ALBION — Services for John P. “Jack” Kunzman, 90, rural Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162 and V…
LONG PINE — Private graveside memorial services for Genevieve F. Lackaff, 96, will be Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
BUTTE — A celebration of life for Maurice Korb, 87, Bristow, will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Butte Golf Course in Butte.
NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. Shafer, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in the Old Christ Lutheran Cemetery in rural Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Services for Ann Vaughan, 93, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Graveside services for William A. “Bill” Kirby Jr. will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Battle Creek.
COLUMBUS — Services for Crystal A. Maurer, 89, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Cory Burma will officiate. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Columbus.
