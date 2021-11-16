BASSETT — Services for Michael E. Foster, 64, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Bassett and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services, also at the church.
Michael Foster died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Rock County Hospital in Bassett.
Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials have been suggested to Rock County Hospital, Rock County High School Foundation, St. Peter Lutheran Church or Bassett Country Club.