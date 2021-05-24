Michael DeBacker

NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. DeBacker, 67, Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin and John Mines will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. Navy Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m.
He died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Kansas City Veterans Hospital in Kansas City.
1953-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Michael J. DeBacker was born Nov. 3, 1953, in O’Neill, the son of Daniel and Donna (Davis) DeBacker. He graduated from West Point High School in 1972.
After high school, Michael worked several jobs around West Point as a mechanic. He then served in the U.S. Navy from Aug. 13, 1975, to Aug. 12, 1979. After the service, he attended Northeast Community College, earning his associate degree in music in 1984.
Michael then moved to Kansas City, where he worked as a mechanic at various places but most of his career he worked with Midas. Throughout his life, he enjoyed cooking, gardening, loving all animals especially his cats, music, playing guitar, piano, harmonica and singing.
Michael loved spending time with his family and friends. During high school, he played in a band called Celestial Omnibus. While living in Kansas City, Michael created a band named Lunadaz. He was known to be a very gifted and talented musician.
Survivors include the love of his life, Shiuvaun Mason of Independence, Mo., and her daughters, Jennifer Norton of Wakarusa, Kan., Sarah Dingman of LaConia, N.H.; a daughter-in-law, Courtney Moseman-Murphy of McKinney, Texas; grandsons Khyi Moseman, Merritt Moseman and Brody Moseman, all of McKinney; siblings Mary (Kim) Carlson of Norfolk, Beth (Chris) Geilenkirchen of Norfolk, Thomas DeBacker of Staten Island, N.Y., and Bernadette (Tom) Buchholtz of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Donna DeBacker; Uncle Monsignor Thomas DeBacker; and a son, Matthew Moseman.
Organist for the funeral will be Mary Bruckner. Pallbearers will be Thomas Zegers, Keaton Buchholtz, Josh Stoddard, Sheldon Nelson, Brandon Anderson and Mathias Gubbels. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons: Khyi Moseman, Merritt Moseman and Brody Moseman.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.