Michael DeBacker

NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. DeBacker, 67, Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. Navy Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m.
He died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Kansas City Veterans Hospital in Kansas City.