Michael Davids

PLAINVIEW — Services for Michael D. Davids, 56, of Plainview will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. 27 at the church. Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
1963-2019
Michael Donald Davids, a devoted husband and father and life-long resident of Plainview, died unexpectedly on Dec. 22, 2019, at the Plainview Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Mike is survived by his parents, Don and Judy (Andersen) Davids; his wife, Penny (Solberg) Davids; his children, Caleb, Cait and her special friend Jake, Calvin, Ethan and Carson; his father-in-law, Linus Solberg; his brother-in-law, Sean Solberg; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Barbara Davids and Vic and Lillian Andersen; his mother-in-law, Paddy Solberg; and his nephew/godson, Adam.
Mike was born at the Plainview Hospital on July 16, 1963, to Don and Judy Davids. He graduated from Plainview High School in May 1981. From then on, he devoted his life to farming. On July 8, 2005, he married Penny and was lucky enough to gain three children. On Nov. 1, 2005, and June 13, 2008, Mike welcomed his two sons into the world. All of his children were his pride and joy.
Mike’s life-long love with agriculture began when he was a child helping his father. Mike was part of the FFA program in high school and upon graduation, he took on his own quarter of land and began living his dream.
Mike will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched.