PIERCE — Services for Michael M. “Mike” Christensen, 69, of Pierce will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce with the Rev. Gordon Bruce officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
Michael Christensen died on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1953-2023
Michael was born Oct. 12, 1953, in Norfolk to Roy and Luetta (Weinrich) Christensen. He was baptized and confirmed at U.C.C. Church in Pierce. Mike attended grade school at District 8, rural Pierce, and also Pierce Public School before he graduated from Pierce High School in 1971.
Mike married Sandra Kruger on Jan. 19, 1974, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce. The couple later divorced.
After high school he got a job working at Moore Trucking, where he worked for a few years before working at Norfolk Iron and Metal and later worked for Signor Trucking. Mike drove truck for 42 years before his retirement in 2015. Mike enjoyed card playing, storytelling with his friends and family, fishing and hunting.
Survivors include his children, Casey (Amy) Christensen of Emporia, Kan., Nancy Christensen of New York, N.Y., and Paula (Aaron) Schmitz of Omaha; three grandchildren, Allie Christensen, Emily Christensen and Harriet Schmitz; siblings Doug Christensen of Pierce, Bob (Peg) Christensen of Pierce, Barbara (Carl) Easterling of Lincoln, Kathy (Mark) Joyce of Plainview and Linda Christensen of Norfolk; along with numerous nieces and nephews and special friend and companion Cindy Riggert of Pierce.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Luetta; sister Beverly; and brother Keith.
Thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at Premier Estates in Pierce for the wonderful, and not always easy care you provided during the last 14 months. Mike spoke often of your loving kindness and it meant a great deal to him. Thank you also to the staff at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Mike was very appreciative of the care he received from all.
