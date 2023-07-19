 Skip to main content
Michael Buss

Michael A. Buss, 58, died suddenly on June 18, 2023, at his residence in Lincoln. Private burial of his cremains took place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk on June 28 with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating.

1965-2023

Michael Buss was born to James and Shirley (Steinberg) Buss on May 5, 1965, in Norfolk. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He graduated from Norfolk Public Schools in 1983. He attended Northeast Community College, Wayne State and received his degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

He was employed as a caseworker with the Nebraska Department of Corrections in Lincoln. He retired in 2020.

He is survived by his son, Evan Buss of Lincoln; his mother, Shirley Buss of Norfolk; his brother, Roger (Paula) Buss of West Point; nephew Conner (Dakota) Buss of Beemer and niece Tori Buss of West Point; uncles; aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Buss; grandparents; aunt Barbara (Buss) Pauling; and Evan’s mother, Linda Hawley.

In other news

Susan Auten

NORFOLK — Services for Susan A. “Sue” Auten, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil Gately and Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Glen Stewart

ALBION — Glen A. Stewart,88, rural Albion died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Roger Wobbenhorst

COLERIDGE — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.

Merna Priestley

NORFOLK — Merna Priestley, 93, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.

Christopher Wentling

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Christopher Wentling, formerly of Norfolk, will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Fairplay Country Club in Norfolk.

Bryan Kleensang

NORFOLK — Visitation for Bryan K. Kleensang, 63, Clarkson, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private services and burial will occur at a later date.

Marciele Woodard

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Marciele L. “Marcy” Woodard, 79, formerly of Pilger, will be 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at The O Lounge, 1106 Riverside Blvd., in Norfolk.

Roger Wobbenhorst

RANDOLPH — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Wobbenhorst died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Belden.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

