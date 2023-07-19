Michael A. Buss, 58, died suddenly on June 18, 2023, at his residence in Lincoln. Private burial of his cremains took place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk on June 28 with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating.
1965-2023
Michael Buss was born to James and Shirley (Steinberg) Buss on May 5, 1965, in Norfolk. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He graduated from Norfolk Public Schools in 1983. He attended Northeast Community College, Wayne State and received his degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.
He was employed as a caseworker with the Nebraska Department of Corrections in Lincoln. He retired in 2020.
He is survived by his son, Evan Buss of Lincoln; his mother, Shirley Buss of Norfolk; his brother, Roger (Paula) Buss of West Point; nephew Conner (Dakota) Buss of Beemer and niece Tori Buss of West Point; uncles; aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Buss; grandparents; aunt Barbara (Buss) Pauling; and Evan’s mother, Linda Hawley.