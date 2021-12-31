NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. Bowersox, 55, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Michael Bowersox died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
Services for Russell J. Miller, 60, were Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap, Iowa. The Rev. Joel McNeil officiated and burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap.
STANTON — Services for Alvina Heller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Tod Dover, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Tod Dover died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
WINSIDE — Services for Daniel L. “Dan” Baer, 71, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16…
GRETNA — Services for Daniel L. Kinney, 61, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, were Thursday, Dec. 23, at Roeder Mortuary in Gretna.
NORFOLK — Services for Bernard L. “Bernie” Ruppert, 87, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebra…
HUMPHREY — Services for Elizabeth Bender, 91, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.