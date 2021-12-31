Michael Bowersox

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY
TO 12 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3
AM CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 AM
Saturday to 12 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will reduce
visibility and create treacherous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY
TO 12 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3
AM CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 AM
Saturday to 12 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will reduce
visibility and create treacherous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Michael Bowersox

NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. Bowersox, 55, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Michael Bowersox died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Russell Miller

Russell Miller

Services for Russell J. Miller, 60, were Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap, Iowa. The Rev. Joel McNeil officiated and burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap.

Alvina Heller

Alvina Heller

STANTON — Services for Alvina Heller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Cleora Fisher

Cleora Fisher

NORFOLK — Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Tod Dover

Tod Dover

NORFOLK — Services for Tod Dover, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Tod Dover died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Lon Dubois

Lon Dubois

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Daniel Baer

Daniel Baer

WINSIDE — Services for Daniel L. “Dan” Baer, 71, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16…

Daniel Kinney

Daniel Kinney

GRETNA — Services for Daniel L. Kinney, 61, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, were Thursday, Dec. 23, at Roeder Mortuary in Gretna.

Bernard Ruppert

Bernard Ruppert

NORFOLK — Services for Bernard L. “Bernie” Ruppert, 87, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebra…

Elizabeth Bender

Elizabeth Bender

HUMPHREY — Services for Elizabeth Bender, 91, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara