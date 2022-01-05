 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. Bowersox, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Randall Coffin will officiate. There will be no burial as cremation will follow the service. Military rites will be rendered by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Michael Bowersox died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1966-2021

Michael was born Jan. 4, 1966, to George Bowersox and Shirley (Houston) Bowersox in Lawton, Okla. Michael was known for his amazing sense of humor and dedicated his life to helping others.

Michael loved to run, loved listening to music and, most of all, he loved to spend every moment with his spouse, Lindsay, and their two children, Liam and Londyn. His family was the light of his life. You’d never see a prouder father and spouse.

Michael graduated from Norfolk High School in 1984, and was in the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Military Police from 1984 to 1987. He attended Wayne State College from 1986 to 1988 and began working for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department in February 1989. He worked for the sheriff’s department for 30 years. He spent the last 20 years of his career as investigator before retiring in 2019. He also worked as a diversion officer for the Madison County Attorney’s Office.

Michael married Lindsay Jensen on Oct. 2, 2010, in Norfolk. They were blessed with two beautiful children, Liam, 7, and Londyn, 5. The family enjoyed going to water parks, movies and taking vacations together. Mike and Lindsay also enjoyed going to concerts together.

Michael is survived by his spouse, Lindsay (Jensen) Bowersox of Norfolk, and their children, Liam Bowersox and Londyn Bowersox; his father, George Bowersox of Oklahoma City, Okla.; a sister, Monica (Donald) Miller of Surprise, Ariz.; a brother, Mark Bowersox of Oklahoma City; a sister, Helen Bowersox of Oklahoma City; a father-in-law, Douglas (Patty) Jensen of Wakefield; mother-in-law Cindy Lancaster of Yankton; brother-in-law Jeremy (Kyndra) Jensen of Tilden; nieces and nephews: Michelle Barnett of Mesa, Ariz., Tim (Vicky) Legg of Buffalo, Okla., Sabrina (Tim) Einwechter of Paradise Valley, Ariz., and their children, Carter and Ella, Samantha (John) Tostenson of Middleton, Md., and their children, Taylor and William, Joseph (Amber) Bowersox of Oklahoma City, and their children, Katie, Kimberly and Kahlan, Zachary (Melissa) Bowersox of Oklahoma City and their children, Xander, Nic and Jaxon, Blake Jensen of Waterbury, Logan Jensen of Tilden and Amaya and Arissa Smith of Tilden.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Bowersox; a sister, Georgia Triplett; a brother-in-law, Richard Triplett; and a sister, Kimberly Bowersox.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

