Metha Doescher

O’NEILL — Graveside services for Metha Doescher, 87, O’Neill, will be at the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date.

Metha Doescher died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

NORFOLK — Services for Keith R. Polenske, 50, Randolph, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Keith Polenske died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

HUMPHREY — Memorial services for Brother Thomas Eisenmenger, 86, Manitowoc, Wis., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in the friars’ plot in the parish cemetery. A private Mass of Resurrection in the Chapel of B…

NORFOLK — Services for Raymond F. “Ray” Sivers, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Deanna K. Tiedtke, 50, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

NELIGH — A celebration of life for Michael E. Thress, 37, Madison, will be from noon until 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Antelope Fairground Building in Neligh. Private burial will be in the Bartlett Cemetery at Bartlett.

O’NEILL — Services for Ronald Wright, 77, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.

FORDYCE — Services for Gary J. Schmitt, 51, Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

TILDEN — Services for Esther A. Henseleit, 98, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Esther Henseleit died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

VERDIGRE — Services for Jerry Konopasek, 85, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army Natio…

