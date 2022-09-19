 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mervin Johnson

Mervin Johnson

PLAINVIEW — Services for Mervin Johnson, 92, Omaha, formerly of Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Mervin Johnson died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Omaha.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.

1930-2022

Mervin Nels Johnson was born to Meldy and Rena (Johnson) Johnson on March 18, 1930, in Antelope County. He was baptized at Bethany Lutheran Church southwest of Plainview. He was confirmed by the Rev. Harold Larsen at Bethany Lutheran Church. Mervin attended School District 62 in Antelope County and Plainview High School.

He helped his father with the farming business. He was united in marriage to Sharalyn Beth Pittack on Oct. 7, 1951, at Zion Lutheran Church by the Rev. Theo Stolp. They have two daughters, Becky and Pamela.

Mervin was inducted to the Army force in 1952 and spent time in the military serving in the Korean War in 1952 and 1953. When he returned from the military, he farmed west of Plainview until 1958 when he worked as a salesman for Pittack Ford Sales until 1960. He and his spouse then operated and owned a restaurant business in Plainview “Headquarters” from 1960 to 1965. Mervin then returned to farming in 1966 and farmed around the Plainview area, which included taking on the role of farm manager for others until his retirement.

Mervin and Sharalyn moved to Surprise, Ariz., to a retirement area called Sun Village for nine months out of the year, spending more time there in later years and calling it home. Mervin loved his time in Sun Village, made many new friends, enjoying perfecting his game of golf, even getting a hole in one; playing cards, ending the games with the required game of “show down;” entertaining and hosting happy hours. His home always had the “welcome sign” out on the “fifth green.”

Mervin enjoyed his spouse’s seasonal decorations at their home and the words of “I love you, Toots” were often heard as they were married for 70 years.

Mervin was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview and Lord of Life Lutheran in Sun City West, regularly attending church services. He served on the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church council for 19 years and was part of the Plainview volunteer fire department. He was a member of the Plainview Country Club and is a lifetime member of American Legion, Claire Fryer Post 148.

Mervin loved being with his spouse, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and friends, calling it “very much the meaning of quality time.” Since 2017, he had resided at an assisted living home in Omaha and passed away Sept. 16 at The Waterford at Miracle Hills in Omaha.

Merv, as we called him, will be truly missed and forever loved not by only his family but also by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves to mourn his spouse, Sharalyn “Toots;” daughter Becky Johnson of Omaha and Pamela Johnson-Carlson of Coralville Iowa; two grandchildren, Colin (Dani) Carlson of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Caitlin (Nicholas) Jorgensen of Fremont; four great-grandchildren, Quinn and Hayes Carlson of Coeur d’Alene and Grayson and Ari Jorgensen of Fremont; a special sister-in-law, Norma Pittack of Billings, Mont.; and a host of special nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-laws; sister Norma Pittack; brother-in-law LeRoy Pittack; nephews Jerry Pittack and Jerry Hickman; and six sisters-in-law and six brothers-in-law.

In other news

Mervin Johnson

Mervin Johnson

PLAINVIEW — Services for Mervin Johnson, 92, Omaha, formerly of Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Dennis Forsberg

Dennis Forsberg

CONCORD — Services for Dennis E. Forsberg, 81, of Wayne, formerly of Laurel, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord with the Rev. Todd Thelen officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion…

Debra Broders

Debra Broders

WAYNE — Services for Debra S. Broders, 66, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Rolland Gaskell

Rolland Gaskell

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Rolland J. Gaskell, 70, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Rolland Gaskell died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Shari Stonacek

Shari Stonacek

LINCOLN — Services for Shari R. Stonacek, 57, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Luke Schnake will officiate. Graveside services will be at Yankee Hill Cemetery in Lincoln.

Michael Daniel

Michael Daniel

FREMONT — Visitation services for Michael W. Daniel, 82, of Fremont, formerly of Hooper, will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. There will be no further services at this time.

Joyce Mosley

Joyce Mosley

NORFOLK — Visitation for Joyce J. (Storovich Cutshall) Mosley, 68, of Norfolk will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Alta Luttman

Alta Luttman

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alta M. Luttman, 98, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Shari Stonacek

Shari Stonacek

LINCOLN — Services for Shari R. Stonacek, 57, of Lincoln are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara