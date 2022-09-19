PLAINVIEW — Services for Mervin Johnson, 92, Omaha, formerly of Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church.
Mervin Johnson died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Omaha.
Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2022
Mervin Nels Johnson was born to Meldy and Rena (Johnson) Johnson on March 18, 1930, in Antelope County. He was baptized at Bethany Lutheran Church southwest of Plainview. He was confirmed by the Rev. Harold Larsen at Bethany Lutheran Church. Mervin attended School District 62 in Antelope County and Plainview High School.
He helped his father with the farming business. He was united in marriage to Sharalyn Beth Pittack on Oct. 7, 1951, at Zion Lutheran Church by the Rev. Theo Stolp. They have two daughters, Becky and Pamela.
Mervin was inducted to the Army force in 1952 and spent time in the military serving in the Korean War in 1952 and 1953. When he returned from the military, he farmed west of Plainview until 1958 when he worked as a salesman for Pittack Ford Sales until 1960. He and his spouse then operated and owned a restaurant business in Plainview “Headquarters” from 1960 to 1965. Mervin then returned to farming in 1966 and farmed around the Plainview area, which included taking on the role of farm manager for others until his retirement.
Mervin and Sharalyn moved to Surprise, Ariz., to a retirement area called Sun Village for nine months out of the year, spending more time there in later years and calling it home. Mervin loved his time in Sun Village, made many new friends, enjoying perfecting his game of golf, even getting a hole in one; playing cards, ending the games with the required game of “show down;” entertaining and hosting happy hours. His home always had the “welcome sign” out on the “fifth green.”
Mervin enjoyed his spouse’s seasonal decorations at their home and the words of “I love you, Toots” were often heard as they were married for 70 years.
Mervin was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview and Lord of Life Lutheran in Sun City West, regularly attending church services. He served on the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church council for 19 years and was part of the Plainview volunteer fire department. He was a member of the Plainview Country Club and is a lifetime member of American Legion, Claire Fryer Post 148.
Mervin loved being with his spouse, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and friends, calling it “very much the meaning of quality time.” Since 2017, he had resided at an assisted living home in Omaha and passed away Sept. 16 at The Waterford at Miracle Hills in Omaha.
Merv, as we called him, will be truly missed and forever loved not by only his family but also by all who knew and loved him.
He leaves to mourn his spouse, Sharalyn “Toots;” daughter Becky Johnson of Omaha and Pamela Johnson-Carlson of Coralville Iowa; two grandchildren, Colin (Dani) Carlson of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Caitlin (Nicholas) Jorgensen of Fremont; four great-grandchildren, Quinn and Hayes Carlson of Coeur d’Alene and Grayson and Ari Jorgensen of Fremont; a special sister-in-law, Norma Pittack of Billings, Mont.; and a host of special nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-laws; sister Norma Pittack; brother-in-law LeRoy Pittack; nephews Jerry Pittack and Jerry Hickman; and six sisters-in-law and six brothers-in-law.