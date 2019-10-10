Merton Marshall

CONCORD — Services for Merton “Mert” Marshall, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
He died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Wayne.
1936-2019
Merton Charles Marshall was born on March 17, 1936, in Norfolk, to Charles and Evelyn (Viergutz) Marshall. Merton grew up in the Sholes and Coleridge areas and graduated from Coleridge High School in 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard in May 1958.
Upon returning home from basic training, Merton married the love of his life, Alice Swan, on May 22, 1959, in Coleridge. The couple got acquainted and fell in love while working together at the Farmer’s Union Store in Coleridge.
Over the years, they made their home in Hartington, Randolph and Wayne, and after Mert’s retirement, spent a lot of time on their farm place outside of Coleridge.
Merton was well known for being an excellent auto mechanic and owner of Mert’s Econ-O-Way in Wayne before starting his career with the city of Wayne. He enjoyed his work with the city of Wayne, first at the street department then as the head of water department and waste water treatment plant until his retirement in 1997.
Merton especially loved spending time with his seven children; 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He loved working and being outdoors. He anxiously awaited deer season and the trips to Lynch for outdoor fun and family time.
Merton will be remembered for his quick smile and eagerness to help anyone in need. His life motto was simply “Others.” His true passion was to see people come to know Jesus as their personal savior and working in the local church. Most early mornings you would find him studying his Bible and praying for each member of his family and friends by name.
Merton served in the local church for many years as a deacon, treasurer, Sunday school teacher and wherever needed. He was a founding member of the Independent Faith Baptist Church in Wayne. He served many years on the boards of Pioneer Bible Institute and the Sioux City Gospel Mission. He was also a lifetime member of the Gideons.
Merton, or Mert as he was best known, was a humble man, a friend to all and an inspiration to those that knew him best. He showed us all how to be kind, to love unconditionally and to always do your best.
Mert is survived by his spouse, Alice; their children, Russell (Deanette) Marshall of Allen, Rosella Gonzalez of Norfolk, Loretta (Tim) Heaton of Jefferson, S.D., Estelle (James) Bierbower of Wakefield, Priscilla (Dwaine) Junck of Carroll and Rebekah (Jason) Flowers of Mayfield, Ky.; a son-in-law, Marti Calhoon of Wayne; 22 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Mert was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dennis Marshall; a sister, Karen Marshall; and a daughter, Louise Calhoon.
Memorials are suggested to Mert’s family for later designation.