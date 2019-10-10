Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES 29 TO 32 EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PLATTE, BOONE, MADISON, ANTELOPE, PIERCE, KNOX AND
CEDAR COUNTIES.

* WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY.

* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.

&&

Merton Marshall

Merton Marshall

CONCORD — Services for Merton “Mert” Marshall, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

He died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Wayne.

1936-2019

Merton Charles Marshall was born on March 17, 1936, in Norfolk, to Charles and Evelyn (Viergutz) Marshall. Merton grew up in the Sholes and Coleridge areas and graduated from Coleridge High School in 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard in May 1958.

Upon returning home from basic training, Merton married the love of his life, Alice Swan, on May 22, 1959, in Coleridge. The couple got acquainted and fell in love while working together at the Farmer’s Union Store in Coleridge.

Over the years, they made their home in Hartington, Randolph and Wayne, and after Mert’s retirement, spent a lot of time on their farm place outside of Coleridge.

Merton was well known for being an excellent auto mechanic and owner of Mert’s Econ-O-Way in Wayne before starting his career with the city of Wayne. He enjoyed his work with the city of Wayne, first at the street department then as the head of water department and waste water treatment plant until his retirement in 1997.

Merton especially loved spending time with his seven children; 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He loved working and being outdoors. He anxiously awaited deer season and the trips to Lynch for outdoor fun and family time.

Merton will be remembered for his quick smile and eagerness to help anyone in need. His life motto was simply “Others.” His true passion was to see people come to know Jesus as their personal savior and working in the local church. Most early mornings you would find him studying his Bible and praying for each member of his family and friends by name.

Merton served in the local church for many years as a deacon, treasurer, Sunday school teacher and wherever needed. He was a founding member of the Independent Faith Baptist Church in Wayne. He served many years on the boards of Pioneer Bible Institute and the Sioux City Gospel Mission. He was also a lifetime member of the Gideons.

Merton, or Mert as he was best known, was a humble man, a friend to all and an inspiration to those that knew him best. He showed us all how to be kind, to love unconditionally and to always do your best.

Mert is survived by his spouse, Alice; their children, Russell (Deanette) Marshall of Allen, Rosella Gonzalez of Norfolk, Loretta (Tim) Heaton of Jefferson, S.D., Estelle (James) Bierbower of Wakefield, Priscilla (Dwaine) Junck of Carroll and Rebekah (Jason) Flowers of Mayfield, Ky.; a son-in-law, Marti Calhoon of Wayne; 22 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Mert was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dennis Marshall; a sister, Karen Marshall; and a daughter, Louise Calhoon.

Memorials are suggested to Mert’s family for later designation.

Tags

In other news

Rosa Sanchez

Rosa Sanchez

MADISON — Services for Rosa M. Sanchez, 70, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Shirley Stodola

Shirley Stodola

CLARKSON — Services for Shirley Stodola, 76, Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Priscilla Gutknecht

ATKINSON — Services for Priscilla Gutknecht, 59, Atkinson, formerly of Chadron, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Timothy Manzer

Timothy Manzer

ATKINSON — Services for Timothy M. “Tim” Manzer, 71, Seward, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in parish cemetery.

Larry Emory

NORFOLK — Larry D. Emory, 82, Norfolk, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his home in Norfolk. At his request, there will be no services. He has donated his body to science for research.

Merton Marshall

Merton Marshall

CONCORD — Services for Merton “Mert” Marshall, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery.

Rosa Sanchez

MADISON — Services for Rosa M. Sanchez, 70, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Merton Marshall

CONCORD — Services for Merton “Mert” Marshall, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery.

Timothy Manzer

ATKINSON — Services for Timothy M. “Tim” Manzer, 71, Seward, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at St. Vincent de Paul’s Catholic Church in Seward with a…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns