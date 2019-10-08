Merton Marshall

WAYNE — Services for Merton “Mert” Marshall, 83, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Wayne.
AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for LeeAnn Jinx Hedrick, 70, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Ainsworth South City Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for LaVetta L. Kesting, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Ryan Mazer will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
HUMPHREY — Services for Anastasia Keller, 96, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Darryl J. Rudolph, 68, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Steve Lund officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Janice R. Doerr, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Services for Lela E. Gray, 81, Houston, Texas, formerly of Clearwater, were Sept. 30 at Grand View Funeral Home in Pasadena, Texas. Burial was in Grand View Memorial Park.
WAYNE — Services for William “Bill” Loberg Sr., 90, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Private services for Colleen F. “Koko” Parker, 79, Norfolk, will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
