NORFOLK — Private services for Merry Braun, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
Merry Braun died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Private services for Merry Braun, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
Merry Braun died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
O’NEILL — Services for Marcus Matthews, 45, Norfolk, that were scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill have been cancelled. Services are now pending in Mississippi.
WAYNE — Services for Ronald A. Temme, 74, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Ronald Temme died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Anita E. Brenneman, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Anita Brenneman died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Annabell Lucilla Shoemaker, 80, passed away peacefully in her home in Woods Cross, Utah, on Nov. 22, 2021.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life service for Paul W. Claussen, 84, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kurt Busskohl will be officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Inurnment will …
SPENCER — Services for Marlin Lewis, 88, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Wesleyan Church in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate, with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Lynch.
BURTON — Services for Dee Anne Nilson, 72, Springview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Burton. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
ELSMERE — Memorial services for Johnny D. Cline, 77, rural Valentine, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the Elsmere Bible Church at Elsmere. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
COLERIDGE — Services for Roberta K. Hoesing, 82, Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Coleridge Community Building in Coleridge. Shannon Arduser will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.