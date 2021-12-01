You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Merry Braun

Merry Braun

NORFOLK — Private services for Merry Braun, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Merry Braun died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.

1946-2021

Merry M. Braun, daughter of Charles and Marge Otradovsky, was born July 11, 1946. She attended Creighton Community High School, graduating in 1964.

After some college, marriage and a tour of duty as a military spouse in Germany, Merry settled on her family farm south of Creighton. She farmed until 1996, when she moved to Norfolk and worked as a bookkeeper at Farm and Garden until her retirement.

Merry loved to travel to Florida for the winter and spend time with family. She enjoyed crochet and other string arts, gardening and Husker volleyball.

She died at the age of 75 from cancer.

She is survived by her daughter, Sally A. Ames (Scott) of Papillion; four granddaughters, Maggie Sue Ames, Kailee Dawn (Tabbert) Schrock (Joe) and their three children, Elizabeth Ann, Daniel Joseph and Kathryn Merry Louis of Ewing; Jordan Marie Braun of Wakefield; and Shelby Ann Braun of Wisner; siblings Betty Hult of Omaha, Robert Otradovsky (Denisha) of Creighton, David Otradovsky (Debbie) of Valentine, Trudy Cushing of Wayne; and many nieces and nephews. She also has two adorable cats, Mary and Ivan, who will now reside with Sally.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margery (Van Deveer) Otradovsky; and her son, Verlin Braun Jr.

Tags

In other news

Harold Nielsen

Harold Nielsen

NORFOLK — Services for Harold W. Nielsen (Trooper II), 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Park Center Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted…

Ray Flesner

Ray Flesner

FOSTER — Services for Ray L. Flesner, 86, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American …

Donald Miller

Donald Miller

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donald D. Miller, 96, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, will be at a later date in the spring of 2022.

Roger Cutshall

Roger Cutshall

NORFOLK — Private services for Dr. Roger A. Cutshall, 98, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Harold Nielsen

Harold Nielsen

NORFOLK — Services for Harold W. Nielsen (Trooper II), 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Park Center Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted…

Shirley Morey

Shirley Morey

ATKINSON — Services for Shirley (Naber) Morey, 85, Buckley, Wash., formerly of Butte and Atkinson, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Merry Braun

Merry Braun

NORFOLK — Private services for Merry Braun, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Jean Pelc

Jean Pelc

NORFOLK — Services for Jean Pelc, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jean Pelc died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Gary Richter

Gary Richter

STANTON — Services for Gary L. Richter, 68, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Bega Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara