Merritt Warren

CREIGHTON — Services for Merritt C. Warren of Creighton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his residence.
WISNER — Memorial services for Paulette M. Tietz, 74, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender.
NORFOLK — An outdoor celebration of life for George R. Dudley, 93, Norfolk, will be at 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Norfolk Country Club.
CLEARWATER — Private memorial services for Paul Filsinger, 60, Shelton, will be at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Inurnment will be in Clearwater Cemetery.
CLEARWATER — Private memorial services for Karen Hahlbeck, 78, formerly of Ewing, will be at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Inurnment will be in Ewing Cemetery at Ewing.
SPENCER — Services for Jason Goesch, 48, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.
NORFOLK — Services for Oral Redlinger, 67, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
COLUMBUS — Services for Joseph “Joe” Keiter, 93, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.
O’NEILL — Private services for Linda Appleby, 72, O’Neill, will be at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. Private inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.