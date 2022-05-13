Merrill McDonald Jr.

NORFOLK — Merrill L. “Mick” McDonald Jr., 55, Norfolk, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. There will be no formal services.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Merrill L. “Mick” McDonald Jr., 55, Norfolk, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. There will be no formal services.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Ron Bonta, 79, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the First United Congregation Church of Christ in Plainview. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Plainview.
BUTTE — Services for Gideon Johnson, 4-year-old son of Jordan and Yuxin Johnson of Ledyard, Conn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Community Bible Church in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial in Butte City Cemetery.
MENOMINEE — Services for Steve F. Jansen, 67, Fordyce, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
PLATTE CENTER — Graveside services for Stacy A. Zoucha, 56, Charleston, S.C., will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in rural Platte Center. Shelley Noonan will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jim Casey, 75, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at Divots Conference Center in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Services for Peggy Jean Poppe, 65, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton at a later date.
CONSTANCE — Services for Alice M. Stevens, 93, formerly of the Crofton and Constance areas, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Revs. Jim Keiter and Roger Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Constance.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Lorna Warnke, 94, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Meadow Grove.
CREIGHTON — Services for George Allen, 78, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. George Allen died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.