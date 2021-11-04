You have permission to edit this article.
Merrill Lorensen

SPENCER — Services for Merrill Lorensen, 64, O’Neill, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Merrill Lorensen died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

LINCOLN — Services for Jerome H. “Jerry” Haase, 84, formerly of Wayne, were Nov. 1 at Horizons Community Church in Lincoln. Burial was in Yankee Hill Cemetery in Lincoln.

O’NEILL — Services for Ronald Wright, 77, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.

OMAHA —  Graveside services for Charles M. Meyer, 82, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Omaha National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard. The Rev. Mike Lincoln will officiate.

NORFOLK — Services for Jennifer L. Norman, 51, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carl Darville, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate.

NELIGH — A celebration of life for Michael E. Thress, 37, Madison, will be from noon until 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Antelope Fairground Building in Neligh. Private burial will be in the Bartlett Cemetery at Bartlett.

GRETNA — Memorial services for Charles A. Steiner, 90, were Oct. 28 at the Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St., in Gretna. Burial was in the Omaha National Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Service for Lora J. “Judy” Rohrich, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

ATKINSON — Services for Stan Dobrovolny, 74, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

