SPENCER — Services for Merrill Lorensen, 64, O’Neill, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Merrill Lorensen died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
In other news
LINCOLN — Services for Jerome H. “Jerry” Haase, 84, formerly of Wayne, were Nov. 1 at Horizons Community Church in Lincoln. Burial was in Yankee Hill Cemetery in Lincoln.
O’NEILL — Services for Ronald Wright, 77, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.
OMAHA — Graveside services for Charles M. Meyer, 82, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Omaha National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard. The Rev. Mike Lincoln will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Jennifer L. Norman, 51, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carl Darville, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate.
NELIGH — A celebration of life for Michael E. Thress, 37, Madison, will be from noon until 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Antelope Fairground Building in Neligh. Private burial will be in the Bartlett Cemetery at Bartlett.
GRETNA — Memorial services for Charles A. Steiner, 90, were Oct. 28 at the Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St., in Gretna. Burial was in the Omaha National Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Service for Lora J. “Judy” Rohrich, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Stan Dobrovolny, 74, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.