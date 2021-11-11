NORFOLK — Services for Lt. Col. Merrill Clark “Mick” Kullbom Jr., 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dennis Reich will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services Monday at the church.
Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
Merrill Kullbom Jr. died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1939-2021
Merrill Clark “Mick” Kullbom Jr. was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Omaha. He was the son of Merrill Clark Kullbom Sr. and Ruth Louise (Raschke) Kullbom. Mick lived in Omaha his first 23 years, where he attended Minne Lusa Grade School and graduated from Belvedere Grade School. He graduated from Omaha North High School in 1957, and Creighton University in 1962, where he received his bachelor of science degree. In 1967, Mick received his master’s degree in hospital administration from Baylor University.
Mick entered the Army in 1962 through the ROTC Program, and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Regular Army in the Medical Service Corps. He served two tours in Vietnam and had various stateside assignments. Mick retired in 1982 after serving 20 years.
After his first tour in Vietnam, Mick married Doreen Carter of Tilden on April 16, 1966, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. Two children were born to this union of 55½ years, Janet Louise Kullbom in 1967, and Merrill Clark Kullbom III in 1971.
In 2014, Mick and Doreen moved to Norfolk to be closer to family. Mick was a life member of the Military Officers Association and a member of American Legion Post 170 of Tilden.
Mick is survived by his wife, Doreen; daughter Janet (husband Charles) of Las Vegas, Nevada; son Clark (wife Barbara and granddaughter Samantha Chamberlain) of Tilden; adopted son Samuel L. Crapps II of Spokane, Wash.; sister Karen Fischer of Omaha; sisters-in-law Cathy (Dave) Negus and Lu Carter (Bill Thoendel); brothers-in-law Don Lee Carter (Lynn) and Hurley “Bill” (Peg) Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Memorials may be directed to Orphan Grain Train or any military organization of your choice.