Merna Vandeveer

Memorial services for Merna J. Vandeveer, 74, Roscoe, Ill., formerly of Tilden, will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road in Beloit, Wis. The Rev. Jeff Faull will officiate.
Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service with a 3:30 p.m. celebration of life in the chapel.
Vandeveer died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her home.
Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road in Beloit is assisting with arrangements.
1947-2021
Merna Joy Vandeveer was born on May 25, 1947, in Tilden (Antelope County), the daughter of Alvin and Ruth (Escritt) Petersen. Merna was a 1965 graduate of Elkhorn Valley High School.
She married Leland C. Vandeveer on June 6, 1969, in Neligh. He predeceased her on Nov. 27, 2016.
Merna was formerly employed at the Fire Fighters Credit Union of Indianapolis, but her main responsibility in life was as a homemaker. She was always supporting her daughters and spouse.
Merna taught preschool at Valley Mills Christian Church, was a volunteer for Sunday school and played the piano at the church. She was a member of Central Christian Church, Beloit. The church was very important in Merna’s life, when she wasn’t able to attend in her person, she would watch the online services. She was very outspoken about her faith in Jesus. During her many doctor and hospital visits, she would offer to pray with her caretakers.
Merna loved spending time with her family, reading, making floral arrangements, decorating the house and working with children. She played games with her grandchildren, no matter how big or small.
Merna enjoyed her travels to Thailand and Hawaii. She did mission work with Leland in St. Lucia and Jamaica. She often cooked and entertained guests in her home. Merna is often described as classy, especially in how she presented herself. She was known as the glue and matriarch of her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Pam Galvin of Beloit, Shelly (Jimmy) Scott of Noblesville, Ind., and Charity (Jason) Vandeveer of Roscoe; seven grandchildren, Quinn, Sydnee, Taitt, Rowan, Carston, Arra and Zion; sisters Bonnie (Steven) Williams of Bemidji, Minn., Ellen (Tom) Reedy of Mooresville, Ind., Romona (Tom) Noble of Norfolk, Ruth (Germano) Samagaio of Kalama, Wash.; brothers John (Jo) Petersen of Tilden and Joe (Sheryl) Petersen of Scottsbluff; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Timothy and George.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.