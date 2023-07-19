NORFOLK — Merna Priestley, 93, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Norfolk.
1930-2023
Merna Grayce Priestley was born to William Albert Branen and Wilma Viola Clark on May 21, 1930, in Neligh, where she was raised. Merna was baptized at Neligh Methodist Church and graduated from Neligh High School in 1947. After graduation, Merna worked at the phone company in Neligh as a telephone operator.
Merna was united in marriage to Charles W. Priestley in 1948 at Neligh Methodist Church. They lived on a farm north of Tilden until 1953 when they moved to Norfolk. Merna took in babysitting, worked at Hotel Madison as a switchboard operator, at Sunset Drug and the Gazebo in the Sunset Plaza. She later worked at Old Mill Pharmacy until she retired in 1997.
After she retired, Merna volunteered at Faith Regional east campus and at the Methodist church, which she joined when she moved to Norfolk.
In 1999, Merna moved to Omaha to be near her children. In June 2008, she moved to Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Omaha.
Merna is survived by her daughters, Sandra, Dorothea and Shelley; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law; and sons-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her spouse; parents; brother and sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Good Samaritan Nursing Home Activity Department in Omaha.