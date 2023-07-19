 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Merna Priestley

Merna Priestley

NORFOLK — Merna Priestley, 93, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Norfolk.

1930-2023

Merna Grayce Priestley was born to William Albert Branen and Wilma Viola Clark on May 21, 1930, in Neligh, where she was raised. Merna was baptized at Neligh Methodist Church and graduated from Neligh High School in 1947. After graduation, Merna worked at the phone company in Neligh as a telephone operator.

Merna was united in marriage to Charles W. Priestley in 1948 at Neligh Methodist Church. They lived on a farm north of Tilden until 1953 when they moved to Norfolk. Merna took in babysitting, worked at Hotel Madison as a switchboard operator, at Sunset Drug and the Gazebo in the Sunset Plaza. She later worked at Old Mill Pharmacy until she retired in 1997.

After she retired, Merna volunteered at Faith Regional east campus and at the Methodist church, which she joined when she moved to Norfolk.

In 1999, Merna moved to Omaha to be near her children. In June 2008, she moved to Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Omaha.

Merna is survived by her daughters, Sandra, Dorothea and Shelley; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law; and sons-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her spouse; parents; brother and sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Good Samaritan Nursing Home Activity Department in Omaha.

Tags

In other news

Merna Priestley

Merna Priestley

NORFOLK — Merna Priestley, 93, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.

Christopher Wentling

Christopher Wentling

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Christopher Wentling, formerly of Norfolk, will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Fairplay Country Club in Norfolk.

Willard Walton

Willard Walton

NORFOLK — Willard B. Walton, 84, Norfolk, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.

Bryan Kleensang

Bryan Kleensang

NORFOLK — Visitation for Bryan K. Kleensang, 63, Clarkson, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private services and burial will occur at a later date.

Michael Buss

Michael Buss

Michael A. Buss, 58, died suddenly on June 18, 2023, at his residence in Lincoln. Private burial of his cremains took place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk on June 28 with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating.

Glen Stewart

Glen Stewart

ALBION — Glen A. Stewart,88, rural Albion died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Jeff Ransen

Jeff Ransen

NORFOLK — Services for Jeff A. Ransen, 45, Norfolk, were Tuesday, July 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl officiated. Burial was in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Military rites were rendered by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and American Le…

Mitsue Brunckhorst

Mitsue Brunckhorst

OSMOND — Memorial services for Mitsue Nakaganeku Brunckhorst, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond. The Rev. Alan Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Osmond City Cemetery in Osmond.

Roger Wobbenhorst

Roger Wobbenhorst

RANDOLPH — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Wobbenhorst died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Belden.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara