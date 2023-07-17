NORFOLK — Services for Merna Priestley, 93, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Merna Priestly died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.
O’NEILL — Services for Phyllis Waldo, 95, of O’Neill were held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial was in the Chambers Cemetery. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill was in charge of the arrangements.
OSMOND — Memorial services for Mitsu N. Brunkhorst, 97, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Mitsu Brunkhorst died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.
BUTTE — Memorial services for Cleone Snider, 99, Butte, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Community Bible Church in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial in Butte City Cemetery.
ALBION — Glen A. Stewart of rural Albion died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
OSMOND — Memorial services for Mitsue Nakaganeku Brunckhorst, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond. The Rev. Alan Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Osmond City Cemetery in Osmond.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jack Morris will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Veranda Room at Divots. Jack died Sunday, May 7, 2023.
NORFOLK — Services for Elaine A. Lingenfelter, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
OSMOND — Memorial services for Mitsue N. Brunckhorst, 97, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond with the Rev. Alan Gager officiating.