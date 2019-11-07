Merlyn Gaffey

ALBION — Services for Merlyn J. Gaffey, 87, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion.

Mgsr. Ralph Steffensmeier and Paul Weeder will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Monday with a 10 a.m. rosary.

He died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Papillion Manor in Papillion.

Levander Funeral Home in Albion is in charge of the arrangements.

Jacob Keiter

HARTINGTON — Services for Jacob F. Keiter, 86, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Archbishop George Lucas will preside with the Revs. Jim Keiter and Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Maynard Abler

PIERCE — Service for Maynard S. Abler, 94, Pierce, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Marc Lim and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Tomek-…

Gary Brabec

LEIGH — Services for Gary L. Brabec, 68, Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. The Revs. Eric Olsen and Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

LaRena Budde

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for LaRena M. Budde, 86, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.

Genevieve White

MADISON — Memorial services for Genevieve C. White, 92, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate.

Sybil Sedivy

SPENCER — Services for Sybil Sedivy, 86, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.

Ottilee Walters

Services for Ottilee R. “Lee” Walters, 90, will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home in Omaha.

Mary Wax

WAYNE — Services for Mary E. Wax, 99, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at First United Methodist in Wayne. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery in rural Carroll.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

