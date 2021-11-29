DAVID CITY — Services for Merlin “Mert” Nixon, 80, David City, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
Merlin Nixon died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Butler County Healthcare Center in David City.
1941-2021
Merlin “Mert” Nixon was born in Pender on Feb. 3, 1941, to Ivan and Wilma (Schnier) Nixon. After graduating from high school, he attended auctioneer school in Mason City, Iowa. He received multiple distinctions.
Mert, along with his brothers and brother-in-law, helped his dad start Nixon Auctioneers. He later received his real estate license and began Nixon Land and Auction Company.
On Aug. 18, 1961, he married Marlene Schroeder at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. They lived in Wakefield, Pender, Thurston, Minnesota and moved to David City nine years ago.
He had a love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren that was like no other. They were his life along with extended family and friends.
Mert was also an avid sports fan, especially the Huskers. He and Marlene rarely missed their grandchildren’s sporting events. He had a sense of humor and orneriness that will be sorely missed. His faith was very important. He served on church councils at St. Mark’s in Pender, Salem Lutheran in Wakefield and also was a board member of the Wakefield Healthcare Center.
Mert is survived by son Vaughn Nixon of Wakefield; daughters Marci (Mark ) Starzl of Papillion and Amy (Jerry) Abel of David City; grandchildren Elijah Starzl, Tayler (Mark) Sloup, Shay (Keaton) Prochaska, Allie Starzl and Chad, Chaquoya Givens, Kordell Abel, Jacob and Aubrei Nixon; great-grandchildren Grady Starzl, Dawsyn, Addisyn and Sawyer Sloup, Greyson, Liv and Finn Prochaska, Jace Greene and Logan Anderson; sister Jan (Clay) Stalling of Vermillion, S.D.; a brother, Lonnie (Marcia) Nixon of Laurel; sisters-in-law Cindy (Lynn) Sellers of Inman, Terri (Pat) Starzl of Chandler, Ariz., Marlys Nixon of Wakefield; and a brother-in-law, Bob (Carole) Schroeder of Mesa, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Marlene in 2017; a grandson, Ethan Nixon; and brothers Eldy and Willie Nixon.
Lunch at the David City Auditorium will follow services.