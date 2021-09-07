SPENCER — Services for Merlin Johnson, 84, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Merlin Johnson died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
PAGE — Services for Duane Dorr, 96, Page, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Page United Methodist Church in Page. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery with military honors by the Page American Legion Post 315.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald R. Groninger, 82, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donald Groninger died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kevin G. Huey, 62, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Jenkins, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church, 3000 Harvest View Drive in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors are conducted by t…
AINSWORTH — Services for Ben R. Burdick, 94, Johnstown, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Private burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Kathleen A. “Kathy” Frank, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date.
HUMPHREY — Services for David Bender, 91, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lena Braun, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Deer Creek Cemetery in rural Meadow Grove.