Merlin Beebout

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Merlin “Turk” Beebout, 95, Ainsworth, were Tuesday at the Evangelical Free Church at Ainsworth. The Rev. Scotty Clark and Bruce Beebout officiated. Military honors were conducted by American Legion Post 79. Private inurnment was in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
He died Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth was in charge of arrangements.
Memorials have been suggested to New Clear Lake Club or to the Courthouse Veteran’s Memorial Fund.
1924-2019
Merlin Frederick “Turk” Beebout was born to LeRoy and Rosa (Akert) Beebout on June 25, 1924, in Johnstown, the sixth of eight children. He graduated from Johnstown High School in 1942, the final class to do so before the school closed.
Turk was drafted into the U.S. Army on June 3, 1943, and served 32 months in the Pacific Theatre. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 6, 1946.
On Aug. 28, 1949, Turk married Jeree Schiessler in Ainsworth. To this union four children were born: Brent, Kristine, Kathleen and Bruce. Turk and Jeree were married for 61 years and lived all of their life in Ainsworth.
Turk worked for the Bureau of Reclamation and for KBR Rural Public Power District for 36 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Ainsworth Elks Lodge 1790, the Evangelical Free Church and a lifetime member of Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
He was a devoted spouse, father and grandfather. Turk was an all-around sports fan. He loved baseball, the Huskers and especially attending his grandchildren’s activities. He had a special affection for Clear Lake and spent many hours at the lake working, hunting and fishing — in that order.
Turk was preceded in death by his spouse, Jeree; sisters Lois Beebout, Ardis Johnson and spouse Wayne, Leona Morrow and spouse Eldon; brothers Willard Beebout, Allan Beebout and spouse Jean, William (Pooch) Beebout; son-in-law Scott Finley; and brother-in-law Duane Burger.
Turk is survived by his sons, Brent and LaRene of Lincoln and Bruce and Ros of Kearney; daughters Kris and Steve Broekemeier of Valentine and Kathy Finley of Longmont, Colo.; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Burger of Ainsworth; sister-in-law Pat Beebout of Lincoln; devoted friend Fred Spearman of Ainsworth; and many nieces and nephews.
Turk passed away Sept. 7, 2019, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth at the age of 95 years, two months and 13 days.
Soloist Monte Burger provided the selections “You Raised Me Up” and “It’s A Wonderful World.” Honorary urn bearers were Turk’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
