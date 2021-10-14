You have permission to edit this article.
Merle Pease

O’NEILL — Services for Merle Pease, 80, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.

Merle Pease died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

LINCOLN — Services for Duane C. Larsen, 92, Lincoln, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Butherus, Maser, Love Funeral Home, 4040 A. St., in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army Natio…

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Barbara Harrom, 86, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

HARTINGTON — Services for Maynard C. Nieman, 84, St. Helena, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Maynard Nieman died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

NORFOLK — Services for Agnes J. “Jeanne” Brogan, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Immaculata Monastery & Spirituality Center, 300 N. 18th St., in Norfolk. The Rev. Dave Belt will officiate with burial in the Prospect Hill Cemetery.

ELGIN — Services for Mary Jean “Snooks” Koinzan, 91, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

CROFTON — Services for Blake Bartels, 39, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Blake Bartels died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, as a result of a one-vehicle accident near Bloomfield.

ELGIN — Services for Mary J. “Snooks” Koinzan, 91, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

TILDEN — Services for James “Jim” Penne, 74, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. James Penne died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.

