Merle Mead

NORFOLK — Services for Merle Mead, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be in Wood River Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Merle Mead died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1945-2022

Merle was born on March 19, 1945, the son of Ronald and Gladys (Roberts) Mead, in Wood River. He attended school and graduated from Wood River High School in 1963. After graduation, Merle worked at Zooks Welding in Cozad. Merle moved to Omaha 1966, where he was employed as a welder with Gate City Steel.

He served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1965 to 1971.

On Sept. 3, 1967, Merle married Ellen Stinemates in Cozad. The couple made their home in Omaha.

Merle attended Omaha University from 1969 to 1970. The couple moved to Kearney in June 1970, where he attended Kearney State Teacher’s College. He earned his bachelor’s of arts in education in December 1972 and his master’s of science in education in July 1975. During his college career, Merle was the national president of American Industrial Arts Association.

Merle taught at Kearney High School from 1973 to 1978. In 1978, they moved to Norfolk, and Merle taught welding and fabrication at Northeast Community College. After 32 years of teaching, Merle retired.

In retirement, Merle built “College Hawk” the Northeast Community College mascot.

Merle enjoyed growing flowers, hunting, gardening and creating metal art works. He was most fond of spending time with his family.

Merle is survived by his spouse of 55 years, Ellen; their three children, Ryan (spouse Nichole) Mead and their children, Maryn, Lane and Luke Mead of Norfolk; Jonathon (spouse Andrea) Mead and their children, Mason, Evelin and Guerard Mead of Dallas Center, Iowa; and Carrie (spouse Bill) Sheppard and their children, Danica, William and Nolynn Sheppard of Norfolk. He also is survived by his siblings: Lloyd Mead (Doris Van Vleet), Ruth (Ron) Schuller, Charles (Judy) Mead, Beth (Cletis) Dobesh, Ron (Terri) Mead, George (Susie) Mead; sister-in-law Elaine Wilson and brother-in-law Ed Stinemates; and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Gladys; his in-laws, Lin and Marie Stinemates; and brother-in-law Eric Stinemates.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

