HARTINGTON — Merle Loecker, 81, Hartington, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jack Todd, 88, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Geraldine Bruhn, 96, Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Calvin Kapels will officiate, with inurnment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Daniel D. Henn, 86, Elgin, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Countryside Home in Madison.
ELGIN — Services for Doris Jean Kluthe, 81 Elgin, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with the Rev. Joseph Sund officiating. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.
HARTINGTON — Mrs. Mike (Kathryn S.) Uhing, 66, Hartington, died from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for John “Jack” Sazama, 80, Bloomfield, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for A. Elaine Snowardt, 80, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date.
NORFOLK — Wallace “Ed” West, 83, Hoskins, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.