Merle Loecker

HARTINGTON — Merle Loecker, 81, Hartington, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

In other news

Jack Todd

Jack Todd

CREIGHTON — Services for Jack Todd, 88, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Geraldine Bruhn

Geraldine Bruhn

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Geraldine Bruhn, 96, Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Calvin Kapels will officiate, with inurnment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Norfolk.

Kathryn Uhing

Kathryn Uhing

BOW VALLEY — Kathryn S. (Mrs. Mike) Uhing, 66, Hartington, unexpectedly died from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Daniel Henn

Daniel Henn

ELGIN — Daniel D. Henn, 86, Elgin, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Doris Kluthe

Doris Kluthe

ELGIN — Services for Doris Jean Kluthe, 81 Elgin, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with the Rev. Joseph Sund officiating. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Kathryn Uhing

Kathryn Uhing

HARTINGTON — Mrs. Mike (Kathryn S.) Uhing, 66, Hartington, died from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

John Sazama

John Sazama

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for John “Jack” Sazama, 80, Bloomfield, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

A. Elaine Snowardt

A. Elaine Snowardt

O’NEILL — Memorial services for A. Elaine Snowardt, 80, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date.

Wallace West

Wallace West

NORFOLK — Wallace “Ed” West, 83, Hoskins, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

