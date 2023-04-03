Merle Loecker

HARTINGTON — Merle H. Loecker, 81, Hartington, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Archbishop George J. Lucas, and the Revs. Craig Loecker and Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283 and the Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.