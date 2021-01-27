Merle Klassen

ALBION — Services for Merle F. Klassen, 84, Albion, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at St. Michael’s Church in Albion. The Rev. Jim Heithoff and James Schindel will officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736, Sons of the American Legion Post 162, the Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. wake at church. Social distancing will be followed at all services and masks will be required.
He died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.