 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Merle Hickey

Merle Hickey

Services for Merle J. “Jim” Hickey, 84, Manistique, Mich., formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at the Garden Christian Fellowship Church in Garden, Mich.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. A military service will be Monday, July 10, in Manistique, Mich., at the Lakeview Cemetery.

Fausett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

1939-2023

Merle James “Jim” Hickey passed away at his home on Thursday, June 22, 2023, with his family by his side.

Born to Merle and Edna Hickey on Feb. 3, 1939, in O’Neill, Jim graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1957. While attending school, he met and married Cheryl Morris. Together they raised four children.

Jim joined the Air Force in December l958 and was stationed in Greenland for most of his duty, where he trained as an air traffic controller. In 1961, Jim began his career with the FAA at the Marquette County Airport in Marquette, Mich. As a father of four and working full time, Jim furthered his education by enrolling at Northern Michigan University with dual majors in history and philosophy. In under four years, he received his bachelor of arts degree in 1976 while graduating at the top of his class with a GPA of 4.0.

In 1977, Jim married Marilyn Swanson. Together, they moved to Oklahoma City, where Jim worked as an instructor at the FAA Aeronautical Center. His job took him many places, including Terre Haute, Ind., Green Bay, Wis., and Marquette, Mich., (twice). He retired in 1994 after a 33-year career with the FAA and resided in Manistique at the time of his passing.

Jim embraced his heritage and occasionally enjoyed traveling to Ireland with his daughters. His passion and love of learning new things opened another world to him. He became a self-taught, avid woodworker, making furniture, cabinets, bookcases, toy boxes, cedar chests, clocks and numerous woodworking gifts for family and friends. He became a Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Club.

Jim became somewhat of a mushroom expert who taught a class on the subject at one of the local universities in Wisconsin. Jim took up golfing and immensely enjoyed the game especially when his family could hit the links with him. He also enjoyed cross-country skiing, sailing, mushroom hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren. He always said that one of his summer highlights were the weeks he spent fishing salmon with his sons at Fairport, Mich.

Jim was a member of the Garden Christian Fellowship Church in Garden, Mich. He valued and treasured spending time with his Christian family. He also had numerous close friends in the Garden area and enjoyed many intellectual discussions concerning history and world events with them.

Jim is survived by his spouse, Marilyn; four children, Julie Buck of Negaunee, Mich., Michael (Carol) Hickey of Clinton, Ind., Thomas (Kelly) Hickey of Flat Rock, Mich., and Robin (Rick) Pearson of Hartington; a brother, Jerry (Dee) Hickey of Omaha; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents and his sisters, Mary Ann Frowick, Susan Dewild, his twin sister, Jean Bilder, and Marilyn Hickey, who died in childhood.

Tags

In other news

Harold Heithoff

Harold Heithoff

ELGIN — Services of Harold R. Heithoff, 87, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 30, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229, Veterans of Foreign Wars P…

Rick Scott

Rick Scott

AINSWORTH — Services for Rick L. Scott, 76, Omaha, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

Philip Harsch

Philip Harsch

STANTON — Memorial services for Philip P. Harsch, 90, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and…

Marjorie Reynoldson

Marjorie Reynoldson

O’NEILL — Services for Marjorie “Marge” Reynoldson, 80, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at the O’Neill Methodist Church with the Rev. Robert Wynn officiating. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Berton Dozler Sr.

Berton Dozler Sr.

ELGIN — Berton C. Dozler Sr., 84, Elgin, died unexpectedly Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home in Elgin.

Julia Petersen

Julia Petersen

NORFOLK — Services for Julia C. (Young) Petersen, 86, Randolph, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Steve Lund will officiate.

Wendi Kath

Wendi Kath

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wendi A. Garden Kath, 73, Shelton, Conn., formerly of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at District Event Center, 218 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.

Mary Rae McCorkindale

Mary Rae McCorkindale

LAUREL — Memorial services for Mary Rae McCorkindale, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Laurel, will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. Inurnment will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Shirley Pitcher

Shirley Pitcher

AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Shirley A. (Daniels) Pitcher, 76, Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara