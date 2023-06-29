Merle Hickey

Services for Merle J. “Jim” Hickey, 84, Manistique, Mich., formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at the Garden Christian Fellowship Church in Garden, Mich.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. A military service will be Monday, July 10, in Manistique, Mich., at the Lakeview Cemetery.
Fausett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1939-2023
Merle James “Jim” Hickey passed away at his home on Thursday, June 22, 2023, with his family by his side.
Born to Merle and Edna Hickey on Feb. 3, 1939, in O’Neill, Jim graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1957. While attending school, he met and married Cheryl Morris. Together they raised four children.
Jim joined the Air Force in December l958 and was stationed in Greenland for most of his duty, where he trained as an air traffic controller. In 1961, Jim began his career with the FAA at the Marquette County Airport in Marquette, Mich. As a father of four and working full time, Jim furthered his education by enrolling at Northern Michigan University with dual majors in history and philosophy. In under four years, he received his bachelor of arts degree in 1976 while graduating at the top of his class with a GPA of 4.0.
In 1977, Jim married Marilyn Swanson. Together, they moved to Oklahoma City, where Jim worked as an instructor at the FAA Aeronautical Center. His job took him many places, including Terre Haute, Ind., Green Bay, Wis., and Marquette, Mich., (twice). He retired in 1994 after a 33-year career with the FAA and resided in Manistique at the time of his passing.
Jim embraced his heritage and occasionally enjoyed traveling to Ireland with his daughters. His passion and love of learning new things opened another world to him. He became a self-taught, avid woodworker, making furniture, cabinets, bookcases, toy boxes, cedar chests, clocks and numerous woodworking gifts for family and friends. He became a Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Club.
Jim became somewhat of a mushroom expert who taught a class on the subject at one of the local universities in Wisconsin. Jim took up golfing and immensely enjoyed the game especially when his family could hit the links with him. He also enjoyed cross-country skiing, sailing, mushroom hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren. He always said that one of his summer highlights were the weeks he spent fishing salmon with his sons at Fairport, Mich.
Jim was a member of the Garden Christian Fellowship Church in Garden, Mich. He valued and treasured spending time with his Christian family. He also had numerous close friends in the Garden area and enjoyed many intellectual discussions concerning history and world events with them.
Jim is survived by his spouse, Marilyn; four children, Julie Buck of Negaunee, Mich., Michael (Carol) Hickey of Clinton, Ind., Thomas (Kelly) Hickey of Flat Rock, Mich., and Robin (Rick) Pearson of Hartington; a brother, Jerry (Dee) Hickey of Omaha; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his sisters, Mary Ann Frowick, Susan Dewild, his twin sister, Jean Bilder, and Marilyn Hickey, who died in childhood.