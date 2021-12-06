Merle Gaspers

Services for Merle P. Gaspers, 75, Evans, Colo., formerly of the Lindsay area, will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Greeley, Colo. Burial will be at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley.
Visitation and rosary will begin at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Greeley.
Merle P. Gasper died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.
Condolences may be sent to the Gaspers family, care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO, 80634.