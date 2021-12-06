You have permission to edit this article.
Merle Gaspers

Services for Merle P. Gaspers, 75, Evans, Colo., formerly of the Lindsay area, will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Greeley, Colo. Burial will be at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley.

Visitation and rosary will begin at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Greeley.

Merle P. Gasper died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.

———

Condolences may be sent to the Gaspers family, care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO, 80634.

Martha Beckmann

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Martha Beckmann, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Norman Poppe

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Norman Poppe, 81, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Norman Poppe died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Richard Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Richard Uecker, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Richard Uecker died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Tom Larsen

NORFOLK — Services for Tom Larsen, 64, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Lucille Pinkerman

O’NEILL — Services for Lucille Pinkerman, 96, Valley, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Scottville Cemetery north of O’Neill.

Donald Bergman

HARTINGTON — Services for Donald A. Bergman, 93, of Hartington are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Donald Meadows

NELIGH — Memorial visitation for Donald Meadows, 83, Niobrara, formerly of Neligh, will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Graveside services will follow at about 4:15 p.m. at the Tilden City Cemetery. John Petersen will officiate.

Tom Larsen

NORFOLK — Services for Tom Larsen, 64, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Tom Larsen died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

Leslie Ott

BEEMER — Services for Leslie D. Ott, 76, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Mike Belinsky will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

