NORFOLK — Services for Merle E. Bronzynski, 80, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.

Merle Bronzynski died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1942-2023

Merle was born Oct. 9, 1942, at a Norfolk hospital to Arthur and Norena (Pohlman) Bronzynski. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. He graduated from Wayne Hahn High School in Wayne in 1960. He was in the North Star facility in Beatrice, Mosaic in Norfolk and an ICF unit connected with Mosaic.

Merle enjoyed reading the Norfolk Daily News, painting and coloring pictures. He was especially proud of his rendition of The Last Supper. He also liked doing puzzles.

He had a special dog named Smokey. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and talking with his sister, sometimes every day, even if it was for a short time.

Merle attended First Christian when he was able and particularly enjoyed Sunday school and the doughnuts they offered as treats.

Merle is survived by his sister, Arlyss (Bronzynski) Temme of Wayne; his nephew, Michael Temme and spouse Brittany; great-nieces Alexis and Addilyn Temme, all of Pilger; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Norena Bronzynski.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

