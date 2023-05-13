NELIGH — Services for Merle Bridge, 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287, American Legion Post 172, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Merle Bridge died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre in Creighton.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1933-2023
Merle Dean Bridge was born north of Neligh on Sept. 25, 1933, to Edgar and Anona (Boschult) Bridge. Merle was raised north of Meadow Grove and graduated from Tilden High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1953 and married JoAnn Lee Botsford that same year on Dec. 11, 1953.
Merle and JoAnn adopted three girls, Jody, Connie and Myndi in 1962 and have been blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Merle was a farmer, while also working for Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service for many years. Merle lived north of Meadow Grove before moving to a farm north of Neligh, where he lived for 50 years.
Merle enjoyed planting trees, gardening, fishing, hunting, Husker football, spending weekends with his great-grandsons on the farm, lunches with friends and family, and road trips to Grand Island to Red Lobster.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edger and Anona; daughter Jody; and grandson Brandon.
He is survived by his beloved spouse, JoAnn.