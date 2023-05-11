TILDEN — Services for Merle Bridge, 89, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Merle Bridge died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre in Creighton.
ELKHORN — A celebration of life for Doris E. Widhalm, 97, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Brookestone Meadows Plaza, 600 Brookestone Meadows Plaza, in Elkhorn.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Charles Prokop, 75, Bristow, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Homev in Spencer. Burial will be at a later date.
COLUMBUS — Leroy Kallweit, 86, Columbus, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
NORFOLK — Services for Sister M. Josephine Ewertz, 97, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Immaculata Monastery Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Allan Stetz will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for former Norfolk city fire marshal Bob L. Noelle, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate with burial Prospect Hill Cemetery. Norfolk Fire Division Honor Guard will perform the Bell …
HOSKINS — Laurence L. Falk, 92, Nebraska City, died at his home on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Richard “Dick” and Carol Sydow, for family and friends to unite and share memories, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the VFW in Norfolk. Food will be provided.