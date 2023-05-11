 Skip to main content
Merle Bridge

TILDEN — Services for Merle Bridge, 89, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Merle Bridge died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre in Creighton.

Doris Widhalm

ELKHORN — A celebration of life for Doris E. Widhalm, 97, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Brookestone Meadows Plaza, 600 Brookestone Meadows Plaza, in Elkhorn.

SPENCER — Memorial services for Charles Prokop, 75, Bristow, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Homev in Spencer. Burial will be at a later date.

COLUMBUS — Leroy Kallweit, 86, Columbus, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

NORFOLK — Services for Sister M. Josephine Ewertz, 97, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Immaculata Monastery Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Allan Stetz will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for former Norfolk city fire marshal Bob L. Noelle, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate with burial Prospect Hill Cemetery. Norfolk Fire Division Honor Guard will perform the Bell …

HOSKINS — Laurence L. Falk, 92, Nebraska City, died at his home on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Richard “Dick” and Carol Sydow, for family and friends to unite and share memories, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the VFW in Norfolk. Food will be provided.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

