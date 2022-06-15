Merle Bahm

Graveside services for Merle E. Bahm, 75, were June 8, 2022, at the Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens in Walla Walla, Wash.
He died at his home in Walla Walla on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
1946-2022
Merle Elmer Bahm was born in Norfolk on Nov. 5, 1946, to Elmer Jerome Bahm and Virginia Mae Musser.
He was a 1965 graduate of Wisner High School. He retired from the United States Air Force in 1988. In 1973, he married Mary Sue Augustine in Walla Walla. They had two children, a daughter, Michelle Lee, and a son, Michael Saun, both born in Italy while he was in the Air Force.
He played on the Wisner High School 1965 Wisner Bulldog football team when they won the Class C state championship that year. He was a big fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the New York Yankees. Over the years, he had collected several thousand sports cards and many record albums.
He was predeceased by his parents, Elmer Bahm and Virginia Musser Bahm, and his daughter, Michelle Elmore.
He is survived by his spouse, Mary; son Michael; granddaughters Brianna and Brandi Elmore; brothers Jim (Ann) Bahm of Norfolk and Lee Bahm of Bellevue; along with several nephews, nieces and cousins.