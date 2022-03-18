NORFOLK — Services for Merl H. Thelen, 71, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Merl Thelen died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk as a result of a vehicle accident.
WAYNE — Zachariah T. Stone, 51, Vermillion, S.D., died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
MADISON — Memorial services for Deloris M. (Prauner) Zessin, 89, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
STANTON — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” Wolff, 76, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Stanton Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ernest Eckmann, 82, Lindy, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, Amer…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for David J. Drahota, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schillmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be conducted by A…
A celebration of life for Jeffery S. Hansen, 55, Palmyra, will be at a later date with close family and friends.
EWING — Services for Sharon Ward, 82, of Ewing will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing with the Rev. James Kramper officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.
BASSETT — Graveside services for Joseph D. “Joey” Belmont, 65, Newport, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery in Bassett.
