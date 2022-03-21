 Skip to main content
Merl Thelen

Merl Thelen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Merl H. Thelen, 71, Norfolk, will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.

Visitation will begin two hours prior to services on Wednesday.

Merl Thelen died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk as a result of a vehicle accident.

1950-2022

Merl was born on May 30, 1950, in Osmond to Harold and Edna (Beckmann) Thelen. Merl attended grade school in Bloomfield, graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1968. He graduated from tech school in Omaha to be a mechanic.

After tech school, Merl worked for himself as a mechanic in Norfolk.

Merl married Linda (Juracek) in 1972 in Norfolk. After they married, Merl later worked for Harley Tejkl as a farm hand before being offered a job with Vern Dall Ford as a shop foreman. Before retiring, Merl was a mechanic with the Norfolk City Street Division. He hauled mail from Norfolk to Omaha. He was a computer technician and also drove truck on the side as part owner and operator of Thelen Trucking.

The couple moved to Niobrara in 2011, where they owned and operated the Riverside Café. The couple then decided to move back to Norfolk in January 2015, and he kept driving truck part time until retiring in 2018.

Merl enjoyed hunting, fishing, putting out set lines, pulling practical jokes, dancing, taking his grand dogs for a joy ride at night, playing cards and being with his buddies for a couple of beers at night. He was a member of the Eagles Club, as well as a volunteer ambulance driver for Niobrara.

Survivors include the love of his life, Linda Thelen of Norfolk; children Todd Thelen (Erica Peek) of Norfolk, Tyler Thelen (Caitlin Wiley) of Norfolk; daughter by choice Missy Terry (George Wiedel) of Kearney; grandchildren Brittani Thelen (Jake Betzen) of Norfolk, Tucker Thelen of Osmond, Suttyn Thelen of Norfolk, Katarina and Caleb Miller of Osmond, Braylon and Kellen Mauler of Kearney, Greyson Wiedel of Kearney; and great-grandchildren Kyleigh and Paxtyn Thelen of Norfolk; brother Lyle Thelen of Creighton; sisters Norma (Lyle) McDonald of Plainview, Janice Kirschenman of Yankton and RuthAnn Sullivan of Yankton.

Merl was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Edna; and father figure, Loal Gieselman.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

