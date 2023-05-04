SPRINGVIEW — Services for Meredith D. “Punk” Worth, 92, Springview, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Keya Paha County High School Gymnasium in Springview. Burial with military honors will be in Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue Saturday at the high school an hour prior to the service.
Meredith Worth died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his home near Springview.
Memorials have been suggested to Springview American Legion Post 98, Springview Fire and Rescue or to the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame.